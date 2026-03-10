LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A jury has convicted Dale Warner of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of his wife, Dee Warner.



Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:

Dale Warner convicted of second-degree murder in death of wife Dee

The verdict was Tuesday afternoon in a Lenawee County courtroom.

Watch the verdict being read:

Jury verdict read in Dale Warner murder trial

The deliberations started last week, but were previously put on hold due to one of the jurors having a medical issue. The deliberations resumed on Tuesday.

Dee Warner went missing back in 2021. Her body was found in a fertilizer tank in 2024 on Dale's farming property. Prosecution says Dale had the motive to want to murder Dee, after she expressed wanting a divorce, with him telling law enforcement that he did not want to go through with that again. The defense is saying there's not enough evidence that Warner is the one responsible for Dee's death.

Watch our previous coverage below:

Jury deliberations on hold in Dale Warner murder trial due to sick juror

Jury deliberations now underway in Dee Warner murder case