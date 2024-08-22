'A damn long effort.' Dee Warner's family speaks after remains were identified as her body

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say additional investigation by the Jackson County Medical Examiners Officer has confirmed the body found on Dale Warner's property is that of his missing wife Dee.

Dee's brother, Gregg Hardy, spoke on Thursday, just a day after the medical examiner confirmed the remains were Dee's body.

Hardy got emotional during his speech thanking the people part of the "Justice for Dee" group, who he called "loyal" and said they "fought hard" for several years.

Hear from Hardy in the video below

Dee Warner's family speaks after remains were identified as her body

"This has been, as you know, a damn long effort. The issue has been a lot of hard work by authorities, by my family, by hundreds and hundreds of people," Hardy said.

He said the centerpiece of what they have done since Dee went missing is based on finding the truth, getting the facts, and striving for justice.

"That's what we've really accomplished here. We have the last leg to get done, the justice part," he said.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Remains found in search for Dee Warner

Remains found in search for Dee Warner

Officials say the death has been ruled a homicide. They also say the cause of death has been confirmed, but is being withheld pending further investigation.

MSP says the investigation remains ongoing.

The remains were found during a search of Dale Warning's property on Sunday, August 18. Dee Warner's brother tells 7 News Detroit the remains were found in a sealed tank that is used to hold anhydrous ammonia. There was no ammonia in the tank and the tank was closed on both ends.

Dee was last seen on April 25, 2021, at her home in Tecumseh. In November 2023, Dale was arrested and charged for her disappearance and murder.

WATCH: Arrest made in Dee Warner murder