Police in the Bahamas arrest husband of Lenawee County woman who was aboard boat and vanished

(AP MODIFIED) — Police in the Bahamas said late Wednesday they have arrested the husband of a U.S. woman who was aboard a boat near the archipelago and vanished.

Authorities said the 59-year-old man whom they did not identify was arrested in Abaco and is being questioned.

A Coast Guard spokesperson told The Associated Press late Wednesday that they have opened a criminal investigation into the case.

Previous report: Daughter of Lenawee County woman missing in the Bahamas speaks out

Daughter of Lenawee County woman missing in the Bahamas speaks out

Police did not provide further details, including whether or not he was charged. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Officials have said Lynette Hooker, 55, of Lenawee County was traveling in an 8-foot motorboat from Hope Town to Elbow Cay on Saturday night, and that her husband, 58-year-old Brian Hooker, told authorities she fell overboard with the boat keys, causing the engine to turn off.

Authorities said Brian Hooker then paddled to shore and alerted someone about the incident early Sunday.

“Strong currents subsequently carried her away, and he lost sight of her,” police said in a statement issued Saturday.

Previous report: Lenawee County woman missing in Bahamas after going overboard

Lenawee County woman missing in Bahamas after going overboard

Brian Hooker then paddled to shore and alerted someone about the incident early Sunday, authorities said.

Lynette Hooker's mother, Darlene Hamlett, told The Associated Press late Wednesday that she was “glad to hear” about the arrest, but declined further comment, saying she was seeking more information.

Earlier on Wednesday, she said she wants to hear more from her son-in-law about how her daughter disappeared. The couple had been married for more than two decades and lived in Onsted, Michigan.

“I’m going to be interested in what he says, because I haven’t heard from him in almost two days," Hamlett said while on a six-hour drive back home from the Bahamian Consulate in Miami, where she secured a passport so she can fly to the Caribbean nation soon.

“Our family grew up on water and so Lynette her whole life has been near lakes, on boats, sailing and swimming,” Hamlett said. “It would be a miracle if (she’s rescued), but I’m still counting on one.”

Lynette Hooker’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, told 7 News Detroit on Tuesday boating was a lifelong dream for her mother and stepfather, who have been sailing for the last decade. The couple documented their travels on Instagram as recently as April 3.

"The story is that she fell off with the key and he threw her a life jacket or something and she was swimming towards shore, but I don’t understand why she was swimming away from the boat with the key," Aylesworth said.

"They did find the flotation device. I don’t know what that means now," Aylesworth said. "The longer it goes, the more doubt I have that they’ll find her. I think that they’ll find her at the bottom of the ocean cause I don’t think you can tread water for that long. But I’m just hoping they find her so I can know what happened and get some closure."

Aylesworth says the last few days have been incredibly challenging. She says she's speaking to as many media outlets as possible in hopes of putting pressure on police and other officials to do all they can to locate Lynette Hooker.

"I feel pretty numb right now. The shock is starting to wear off, and the sadness hits me in waves right now, but I’m surviving," Aylesworth said. "I hope they don’t stop looking until they find her."

Aylesworth told NBC that the couple’s relationship was volatile, and that they have a “history of not getting along, especially when they drink.”

On Wednesday morning, Brian Hooker wrote on Facebook that he is “heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas.”

“Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart,” he wrote. “We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus.”

The U.S. Coast Guard has also joined the investigation and interviewed Aylesworth on Wednesday, according to her attorney, Ron Marienfeld.

“We are pleased to see it is being investigated, and hopefully more answers will come to give the family some closure,” Marienfeld said via email.

Bahamian police said search operations and investigative efforts remain active.

