Auditions being held as performances return to Howell Opera House after more than a century

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Livingston Arts Council is bringing performances back to the Howell Opera House, and they're holding open auditions for performers who want to take part.
Billed as The Reawakening Season, the four production series will bring performance back to the facility as it is also repaired, restored, and revived. All four shows will be performed in the style of the late 1800s, when the opera house first opened in 1879.
The season will consist of:
- The Pirates of Penzance
- Measure for Measure
- Night of the Living Dead
- An Original Work
Auditions will run Monday, November 10, through Wednesday, November 12, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. November 10 will be an open call, while November 11 and 12 will have signups for 15-minute slots.
More information can be found at www.Howelloperahouse.org or email auditions@howelloperahouse.org.
Here are the details:
Audition Dates:
Monday, November 10 – Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Time: 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM each evening
Callbacks: Saturday, November 15, 2025
Cast List Posted: Monday, November 17, 2025
First Cast Meeting and Table Read: Saturday, November 22, 2025
Rehearsals Begin: Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Performances: April 24, 25, May 1, and May 2, 2026
Location: Howell Opera House: 123 W. Grand River Ave., Howell, MI
Age Requirement: 16 and older
Please arrive at least 10 minutes early to check in and warm up.