Livingston County crews ask subdivision residents for patience as they respond to snow

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Rain this morning soaked branches. The snow then stuck to them turning Livingston County into a winter wonderland.

“How beautiful,” said Elizabeth Soraruf, who lives in downtown Brighton.

She says the snow is also work.

Elizabeth said she was about to take a break when we stopped by. She had shoveled her sidewalk one and a half times already.

“Look at this. This is heavy. People need to be careful,” she said. “So I am going to be safe with it.”

Livingston County plow truck drivers are working 12 to 16-hour shifts, running 20 trucks over about 2500 miles of road. It seems at times as soon as the snow is clear, more falls.

It has been getting some calls from subdivisions - wondering where they are.

“All our calls from subdivisions. We have to do the primary roads ad have those good before we can get to the secondary roads,” said Trevor Bennett, Director of Operations at the Livingston County Road Commission.

The winter storm, when all is done, is expected to be the biggest in years.

“The guys were all excited when they were hearing it was coming. Now they are second-guessing it,” said Bennett.

The Livingston County Road Commission asks that you give plows space on the road for safety and to help them get the job done as efficiently as possible.

