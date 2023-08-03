Livingston County man killed in apparent dog attack

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a man was killed in a dog attack in Tyrone Township.

Police say animal deputies went to a home on Faussett Rd. near McGuire Wednesday around 11:40 a.m. Police say they were there to serve a court notice after the homeowner's dog recently attacked a neighbor causing "extremely serious injury."

While attempting to make contact, police say they found the homeowner in a cattle pasture on the property actively being attacked by the same dog.

"We had heard a police siren so we came out to see what was going on. They pulled into the neighbor's driveway and shortly after that another police car came up," said neighbor William Standish who lives nearby.

Police say because of the aggressive behavior toward the victim and emergency personnel, they were forced to dispatch the mastiff mixed breed dog on site to attempt life-saving care on the homeowner.

Police say the homeowner had fatal injuries consistent with a dog attack. The homeowner was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released. He was 68.

"You know I know that he had guardian dogs there for his livestock. He was good with his dogs. The dogs were good with him. It just really totally shocked me that it would be a dog attack," said Standish of his neighbor. "It’s always hard to lose somebody and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family."

Police say they don’t suspect foul play. The victim was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for an autopsy. Medical officials are now working to determine an official cause and manner of death.