Pilot injured in Livingston County plane crash, cause still under investigation

UNADILLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Unadilla Township police say a 22-year-old Ohio man suffered "significant" injuries in a plane crash Thursday afternoon.

The single-engine aircraft crash happened shortly before 4:00 p.m. at the southern end of Richmond Field. Police say they received a crash detection notification from an iPhone, followed by calls from nearby residents.

The 22-year-old pilot was found outside the aircraft and taken by ambulance to the University of Michigan Hospital. His exact condition hasn't been released. Police say he was flying from Charlevoix to Toledo.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Unadilla Township Police Department at 734-498-2325.