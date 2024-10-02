Three charged with multiple felonies after incident with police at restaurant Shaq was visiting

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people are facing multiple felony charges following a confrontation with police during an appearance by Shaquille O'Neal at the Big Chicken Restaurant in Hartland Township.

Holly Renee Strong has been charged with attempting to disarm a police officer and 3 counts of Resisting and Obstructing an Officer. Abigail Selah Hope Strong has been charged 3 counts of Resisting and Obstructing an Officer. And William Jaymani Dmichael Prieto has been charged with 3 counts of Resisting and Obstructing an Officer, 1 count of carrying a concealed weapon, and 1 count of Attempted Strangulation.

The incident happened on Friday, September 27. The Livingston County Sheriff's Department says they were contacted by PR staff who said the visit was not supposed to be a public appearance, but the information had been leaked and a large crowd was anticipated.

The department says the late notice, along with the Pinckney Homecoming Parade and the Hartland vs Brighton Football game, depleted the department of resources, making it not possible for an adequate number of deputies to be scheduled. However, all available deputies were sent to the restaurant to assist with controlling the crowd of 250-300 people who were there.

While on the scene a 21-year-old in the crowd became confrontational, but a deputy de-escalated the situation. However, when Shaq arrived and was inside, someone else in the crowd told deputies that the same individual "was making assaultive remarks about the deputies and was digging into a backpack. The bystander then alluded to the fact they believed he had a weapon in the bag."

Officials say the deputy approached the man, who then took a swing. The deputy then drew his taser and a 48-year-old Brighton woman who was with the young man tried to disarm the deputy. The woman was joined by her 21-year-old daughter as they both tried to stop the deputy from taking the man into custody, according to police.

Video from the scene shows two other deputies rushing to help the first deputy move the women out of the way and take the man into custody. You can then see several people fall to the ground. Police say the man then "attacked the deputy from behind attempting to put him in a headlock/chokehold."

At this point, police say the other two deputies fired their tasers, but they had no effect.

The three deputies were able to wrestle the man into handcuffs and secure him. The two women were told that they were under arrest and continued to resist and attempted to run but were also taken into custody.

All three were taken to the Livingston County Jail on multiple felonies.

The deputy only sustained minor injuries.