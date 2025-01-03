'Too many unanswered questions.' Parents of Electric Forest festivalgoer speak on the discovery of his remains

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Most mornings, for the past six-and-a-half years, Kathy Graves says she has been walking outside by her garage door in Howell, and staring down her driveway.

Her hope was to one day see her son Kevin Graves walking up it back home.

28-year-old Kevin Graves went missing on July 1, 2018, at the Electric Forest Music Festival in Rothbury.

On New Year's Eve, Kathy and her husband, Gary Graves, learned that Kevin will never come home.

An Oakland County sheriff's deputy came to their door instead to tell them that Kevin's remains were finally found in a wooded area close to the music festival grounds.

The parents told 7 News Detroit that they were still holding out hope that their son was alive.

"It’s just too many unanswered questions," said Kathy. "He’s not one to just leave his family."

Kevin had been living in Highland Township with his girlfriend of three years, according to a report from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, on July 1 they got into an argument at the festival.

Kevin walked away and was never seen again.

Kathy said that those nearby have told them a group of people were "ridiculing him," and he walked away "sobbing."

Since that day, Michigan State Police, the Graves, and hundreds of volunteers have searched the 2,200-acre wooded area countless times.

"We went up every weekend, rain or shine," shared Gary Graves.

According to police, it was hunters that finally discovered Kevin's remains.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, police say there were no signs of foul play, an autopsy is currently being done.

Gary said, "It’ll be about another 60 days before we get the final answer from the coroner’s office."

Kevin Graves would have been 35 on January 24.

"Everybody loved Kevin," said Kathy.

She shared that she hates the word closure because, for her, this isn't the "closing" of Kevin's story.

She and Gary said that they will find peace when they find out exactly what happened to their son.

For now they extend their deepest thank you to the many people who have helped in Kevin's search.

"We thank them for all their help," said Gary.

Kathy said, "Everybody wanted Kevin to come home, but that’s what we want them to know. We can never thank them enough."

The Graves are still asking for prayers from the community.