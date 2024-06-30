16th annual Run Drugs Out of Town 5K Run/Walk set for June 30th

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — Face Addiction Now (FAN), a Macomb County-based nonprofit formerly known as Families Against Narcotics, will host their 16th annual Run Drugs Out of Town 5K Run/Walk fundraiser on Sunday, June 30th, at 10:00 am, at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica.

This popular community event is expected to draw close to 2,000 people to help increase awareness of addiction and raise money to fund the many compassionate programs FAN provides to individuals and families who have been affected by the disease. Run Drugs Out of Town participants walk or run the 5K either individually or as a team, and FAN gives recognition to the top fundraising team and top fundraising individual, as well as to the largest team.

Since FAN was founded in Fraser in 2007, the organization has expanded to more than twenty chapters statewide and has helped thousands of people whose lives have been impacted by substance use disorder. These people include individuals who are struggling and ready to get help, family members who are desperate to know how best to support their loved one who is battling the disease, and people who are still using drugs but are not yet ready to seek recovery. FAN is there for anyone who needs assistance, offering them compassion, support, resources, and services, all of which are completely free of charge.

Jimmy John’s Field is located at 7171 Auburn Rd. in Utica. To register for Run Drugs Out of Town, go tofamiliesagainstnarcotics.org or call (586) 438 -8500. There will also be walk-up registration on site on Sunday morning, from 8:30 am to 9:30 am.