2 men charged in bowling alley assault headed to trial facing 10 years in prison

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - The video was crazy and difficult to watch. Now the two men charged in the assault on a Roseville bowling alley clerk last month are headed to trial.

The clerk was the only witness to testify in court during the preliminary exam.

Andrew Rosenmayer testified he was in the process of throwing out a group of people when it escalated.

“I shut off their lanes and asked them to leave. I got their shoes back," Rosenmayer testified. "They wanted a refund, and I told them you don’t get a refund ‘cause you’re breaking the rules of the establishment.”

Thirty-one-year-old Branden Moore was immediately arrested by police. He wears dreadlocks in his hair.

The other suspect arrested is 31-year-old Quinton Kisor who wears a beard.

Both men match the description of the men in the surveillance video from October 10 at the Apollo Lanes just before midnight.

The video shows the clerk repeatedly punched by the man in the dreadlocks, then the man with a beard picks up the clerk’s bar stool and uses it as a weapon.

A woman can be seen pulling that man back, but he picks up a bowling ball and tosses it over the top of the first man, hitting the clerk in the back of his head.

Rosenmayer testified, “I felt something hit the back of my head and I fell to the ground and proceeded to get stomped on.”

The charges are assault with intent to do great bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon, up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

He testified he needed 7 staples to close the gash.