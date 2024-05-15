22-year-old man sentenced to 17-50 years in murder of young mother

(WXYZ) — A 22-year-old has been sentenced to 17 to 50 years in prison for the October 14, 2022 murder of a 17-year-old mother on I-94 in St. Clair Shores.

Nathaniel Taylor was sentenced Wednesday after pleading No Contest to Second Degree Murder and Felony Firearm charges in April. He is accused of arguing with Taya Land, pushing her out of the car on the freeway, and then shooting her three times in the head.

Family suffers heartbreaking loss after 17-year-old shot, dumped on side of I-94

Land's body was found on the side of the freeway at Vernier.. He left behind a 1-year-old daughter.