3 women charged in multi-state Ulta thefts totaling more than $250,000

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Shelby Township police say three women are being held in the Macomb County Jail, accused of stealing $250,000 in merchandise from Ulta stores in at least two states.

Officers were first notified about a $6,000 retail fraud from the Ulta on 26 Mile Road on January 10. Using FLOCK cameras, which read license plates, officers identified a suspect vehicle and were able to locate it near Ulta Beauty stores in other jurisdictions, including Toledo, Ohio. That's where officers were able to locate and detain the three suspects.

Police say stolen merchandise was also found in the suspects' vehicle.

The three suspects have been identified as Nayely De Los Santos-Arana of New Jersey, Brenda Ampudia-Tocto of New York, and Evelyn Romero-Berrospi of New Jersey. Police say they are also suspected of thefts from Ulta on Hall Road in Shelby Township, Ulta in Troy, Ulta in Lapeer, and Ulta in Toledo, Ohio.

Detectives are still trying to determine if they are responsible for thefts at other Ulta stores. Ulta says the women are responsible for over $250,000 of stolen merchandise.

The women have all been extradited back to Michigan and charged with retail fraud charges. They were given a $25,000 cash/surety bond but are being held under an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detainer.