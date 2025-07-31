$50,000 worth of Pokemon cards stolen from family-owned hobby shop

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A family-owned card shop in Sterling Heights is reeling after a thief stole approximately $50,000 worth of Pokémon cards during a break-in early Wednesday.

First Edition Finds, which has only been open for about two months, was targeted by a masked thief who was caught on security cameras breaking into the store just after midnight.

"It was, honestly, something we were never expecting," Jonathan Gappy, the store's owner, said.

Security footage shows the thief specifically targeting high-value items in the shop.

"He went specifically for the most expensive items and then made a beeline to our most expensive items behind the shelf, so he definitely knew what he was after and what he was looking for," Gappy said.

Gappy received a security alert on his phone when the break-in occurred.

"So we pulled up the cameras and we actively saw the burglar inside taking things and vandalizing the store," he said.

Sterling Heights police were called to the scene, but the thief had already fled before officers arrived.

Many of the stolen cards were vintage collectibles in perfect condition that had been professionally graded.

"They were the most expensive items in the store. A lot of them were vintage, very old, you can't replace anymore, and a lot of them were graded cards, so they were in perfect condition; they weren't just a loose card that someone had in a binder. They are cards that went out to a company that graded and made sure that card was a 10 out of 10 perfect." Gappy said.

The theft represents more than just a financial loss for the family business.

"These were cards that I accumulated and that my daughter and me had pulled together, like certain graded cards we ripped open on Christmas. He didn't only take the cards from us, he also stole the memories," Gappy said.

Gappy is offering a $15,000 cash reward for information leading to the identification of the suspect. He's also warning other hobby shop owners to be vigilant.

"We aren't the first ones; a lot more have been happening, so all I can say is try to lock everything up that you can. Just be aware of the people and the customers inside your store, because it's definitely scary what's going on right now," he said.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact Sterling Heights police.

