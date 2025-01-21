Ashley Elkin's family hopes for murder charges as landfill search ends

(WXYZ) — Police are still investigating the disappearance of Ashley Elkins after a days-long search for her body at a landfill came up short.

Day five of landfill search concludes for missing Warren mom Ashley Elkins

“To hear that they've concluded the search without success is very disappointing for the family. They were looking for closure,” said Maurice Morton.

But after nearly a week of digging, none was found. Elkins' uncle, Maurice Morton, says that while the search did not end how they wanted, he and his family are still hopeful they'll get justice for Ashley.

“Now we're calling on the prosecutor's office to get the murder charges levied against DeAndre Booker. It's our understanding that there is still plenty of evidence in the case, so we're looking forward to those charges coming hopefully soon. Hopefully, this week,” Morton said.

“I don't know if a single Macomb County circuit court judge would cut somebody loose at this point in time with the evidence that the prosecution has gathered,” said David Griem.

David Griem is a former Macomb County and federal prosecutor turned defense lawyer.

Wimbley: What challenges exist in prosecuting this case if they don't find the missing's remains or her body?

"That makes prosecution, the case, that much more difficult, but again, I think they're going to be able to hold them just as they are holding him right now on the evidence what they have," Griem says.

Roseville Police led the weeklong search at the Pine Tree Acres landfill in Lenox Township after executing a search warrant at Booker's home—he was Elkins’ ex-boyfriend.

Police investigate Roseville apartment in missing Warren mother's case

Among other items, investigators took a dumpster as evidence.

Right now, Booker is facing a four-year felony for allegedly lying to police about Elkins’ disappearance. He's locked up on a $250,000 cash bond.

Ex-boyfriend arrested in missing Warren woman's case; family says she was murdered

Morton believes Booker's lawyers will fight to get it lowered.

“Hopefully, that forensic evidence comes back, and other evidence, and then the prosecutor is convinced to move forward with murder charges,” said Morton.

“I've turned down requests for warrants in similar situations. As long as I could hold the individual on some charge, while we made sure that nothing has been missed and that at whatever more evidence is out there that we'll get our hands on it,” said Griem.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office says it’s awaiting lab test reports for various pieces of evidence in the case and that it has charged and convicted suspects in homicide investigations in which the remains were never found.

As for DeAndre Booker, he is set to be back in court Wednesday morning for a probable cause hearing.

