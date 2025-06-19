Clinton Township animal rescue seeks community support after flooding damages shelter, displaces 50 animals

CLINTON TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clinton Township animal rescue is urgently seeking community support after severe flooding damaged their facility and displaced dozens of animals.

Rejoyceful Animal Rescue experienced significant flooding Wednesday when an afternoon storm sent water rushing into one of the main housing areas, reaching approximately 2 inches deep at its worst point.

"The panic in that moment. I can't tell you how helpless it feels," said Chelsea Murphy, a volunteer at the rescue.

The flooding began when a pipe inside the shelter burst. Murphy believes it was due to pressure from the storm.

"It sounds like the water outside filled the storm drain and filled up everything so rapidly that it backs up into the building, and it backed up with enough pressure that there's a little cap here, and this cap popped right off," Murphy said.

Staff members quickly moved to protect the animals as water spread throughout the facility.

"We started immediately hustling them to the front of the building. We put a dog in the bathroom, we put a dog in the other bathroom, we put a dog in the offices," Murphy said.

All 50 animals are now temporarily safe with foster families, but Director Michelle Heyza says this is only a short-term solution.

"Some of the fosters can only hold them until tomorrow, so then we're likely going to be faced with moving animals over to a boarding facility, and that's going to be an exorbitant expense. Some boarding facilities charge upwards of $50 a day," Heyza said.

Bridget Lobzun, a long-time foster volunteer, is urging community members to consider temporarily fostering an animal.

"Getting them out of here is extremely important, especially with the water on the ground; we don't want them in there. Also, it's just hectic here. There's people coming in and out, and it would be a lot for the dogs and the cats," Lobzun said.

The rescue now faces significant cleanup costs and replacement of damaged supplies. While the landlord is responsible for structural repairs, the non-profit must replace food, bedding, and toys lost in the flooding.

Making matters worse, Heyza learned their insurance claim was denied.

"We found out right before you guys came that the insurance company has denied our claim. They're saying we don't have coverage for this type of flooding to happen. There was a rider on the policy that we don't have, that that's not going to cover us," Heyza said.

When asked why community members should donate to help the rescue, Heyza emphasized their community impact.

"Because we give so much back to our community," Heyza said. "We're the resource here helping the community and pets to stay in their homes, so if people love animals, they should support us in order for us to keep our doors open."

Those interested in helping Rejoyceful Animal Rescue can donate supplies or money here.

To foster a displaced animal, click here to fill out a foster form.

