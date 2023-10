CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police say a Clinton Township man is in custody accused of killing his wife.

Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday, neighbors reported hearing gunshots on Woodward Street in the area of 15 Mile and Gratiot.

Witnesses say they saw two children running from the home before the man came out yelling that he'd shot his wife. Neighbors say the man is a military veteran who suffers from PTSD.

Neighbors also say the couple was in the process of getting a divorce.