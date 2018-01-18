Cold Case: Hit-and-run driver who killed Kevin Fletcher remains on the loose

Andrea Isom
9:35 PM, Jan 17, 2018
(WXYZ) - A Macomb County woman's fiance was murdered just a few days before she found out she was pregnant.

Now, the search is heating up for who killed the love of her life.

Kevin Fletcher lost his life in an hit-and-run. It’s been over a year and the coward who did it has yet to come forward and own up to crime.

7 Action News is sitting down with the grieving family and a persistent cop to solve the Cold Case of Kevin Fletcher.

