Confirmed measles case found in Macomb County, may be connected to Ontario outbreak

The Macomb County Health Department says they have identified a case of measles in that county.

Officials say the infected adult recently traveled to Ontario, Canada, which is currently experiencing an outbreak. The health department is working with both the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Ontario to investigate the situation.

Officials say the infected person was not out in public during the infectious period, so there is no known public exposure.

“Measles is a highly contagious disease and spreads through the air when a person coughs, sneezes or talks,” said director/health officer of Macomb County Health and Community Services Andrew Cox in a news release. “If you are not vaccinated for measles, get vaccinated as quickly as you can. It is important to make sure you protect yourself and loved ones from this vaccine-preventable disease.”

The Macomb County Health Department also issued the following information on measles: