Confirmed measles case found in Macomb County, may be connected to Ontario outbreak

The Macomb County Health Department says they have identified a case of measles in that county.
Officials say the infected adult recently traveled to Ontario, Canada, which is currently experiencing an outbreak. The health department is working with both the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Ontario to investigate the situation.
Officials say the infected person was not out in public during the infectious period, so there is no known public exposure.
“Measles is a highly contagious disease and spreads through the air when a person coughs, sneezes or talks,” said director/health officer of Macomb County Health and Community Services Andrew Cox in a news release. “If you are not vaccinated for measles, get vaccinated as quickly as you can. It is important to make sure you protect yourself and loved ones from this vaccine-preventable disease.”
The Macomb County Health Department also issued the following information on measles:
Ninety percent of unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles will become infected. Infected individuals can spread measles before noticing symptoms, including four days before the rash appears. Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include:
If symptoms develop, call your doctor, urgent care, or hospital before seeking treatment so steps can be taken to prevent exposure to other individuals.
- High fever (may spike to over 104˚F)
- Cough
- Runny nose
- Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)
- Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin
- A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin
Cases are increasing across the U.S. and outbreaks are occurring nationally and globally. As of March 27, 2025, a total of 483 measles cases have been reported by 19 states (including Michigan).
The measles vaccine is highly effective, very safe and provides long-lasting protection. A single dose of measles vaccine is about 93% effective at preventing measles, while two doses are about 97% effective. It is also effective if used within 72 hours of measles exposure to prevent illness. Anyone not fully vaccinated against measles is encouraged to do so as soon as possible.
Vaccination is available from healthcare providers, pharmacies, and the Macomb County Health Department. Children eligible for the Vaccines for Children program may receive the vaccine from a provider enrolled in that program at no cost. To learn more about measles, visit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Measles Update webpage [macombgov.us4.list-manage.com]. To learn more about vaccination services available at the Macomb County Health Department call 586-469-5372 or visit our Immunization Clinics webpage [macombgov.us4.list-manage.com].