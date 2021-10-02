Cousino High School forfeits season as parents say ex-coach took toll on players

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Cousino community will no longer be able to cheer on the varsity football team from the stands after some players decided it was time to say goodbye to their season.

About a dozen varsity seniors may never get run out of the tunnel and onto the field again.

“It’s been tough cause honestly I want to play my last season,” said Joshua Siluk.

Josh and some of his teammates are taking a stand.

“On Monday we stopped coming to practice because we were tired of what was going on in our programs and we wanted the younger kids to have better,” says captain and running back, Ronny Yako.

The boys say they don’t want Junior Varsity players to endure what they've gone through with their head coach. Anthony Wright is no longer coaching the team.

In a letter sent to parents by Cousino High School principal Andre Buford he tells families, “Anthony Wright has resigned from his position as head coach. Along with the number of team members who turned in their football equipment this week.”

The athletic director explains “that our numbers have dropped too low to safely and effectively continue the varsity football season. As such, we had to forfeit the remainder of the varsity football season.”

“Short term it sucks, but I feel like long term we made the right decision to make a change for the JV kids. And I’m okay that,” said Siluk.

Soccer player Zack Kivela was supposed to play in his first game tonight as a kicker.

“I was looking forward to kicking because I’ve never been on a football team before,” said Kivela.

Captain Ronny Yako says this has nothing to do with their 0-5 record.

“We were losing, but it wasn’t about winning or losing at the end of the day. It was about us not being able to have fun at football.”

Parents say they support the student's decision because playing under right was taking a toll on the boys.

“Some people are looking down on them saying they are quitters I say they are leaders for our future, and I couldn’t be prouder of their decisions,” said Angela Purchase. Her son is a junior at Cousino High School.

She hopes their actions will get the attention of leaders.

“A lot of the parents had a conversation back in June about some issue the kids were talking about, and it’s fallen on deaf ears with administration and coaching,” she adds.

We reached out to the school for comment on why Wright, who is also a teacher at the school, resigned. We are still waiting to hear back from them.

Principal Buford says sophomores and juniors who are on the varsity team can play with the JV team for the remainder of the year.

As for Ronny and other seniors, he says they will play if school leaders listen.

“Everyone on the team would take the opportunity to suit up again if they had the opportunity,” said Yako.