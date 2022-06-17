Crews continue phase 2 of landfill search for missing teen Zion Foster

LENOX TWNSHP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Phase two of the landfill search for missing teen Zion Foster is underway in Lenox Township. The 17-year-old went missing in January, and investigators say Foster's cousin confessed to putting her body in a dumpster.

In the second phase of the search, which began Wednesday, crews are removing sections of the search area and putting them onto two decks to be looked through for evidence.

Police say once the debris is cleared, it will be removed. They say phase two of "Operation Justice for Zion" is expected to take about five days.

Search for Zion Foster enters Phase 2

The Detroit Public Safety Foundation continues to ask for donations to help with the search.

If interested in supporting the operation, you can head to detroitpublicsafety.org. You can also call 313-434-2761.

