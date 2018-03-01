Deadly metro Detroit trench collapse has family asking why, but answers are few

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A devastated family is still asking why? How a father of two was killed in a trench collapse in Sterling Heights when it didn’t have to happen.

7 Investigator Jim Kiertzner has learned the owner of the Tooma Enterprise was going to tear down an old motel and develop the site into new offices like they did next door at 18 1/2 and Mound Road.

They pulled a permit and had to cap the water and sewer lines 9 feet underground.

The family of the victim is getting only limited information from this owner and the city.

“They’re just telling me this is an open investigation. OSHA is investigating this,” Gerald Holmes says.

The Sterling Heights City Manager would not talk with 7 Investigator Kiertzner after meeting with the Mayor.

The Mayor told us Tooma Enterprise works out of a house in Sterling Heights. No one answered the door this afternoon.

It was Monday afternoon that Jason Holmes suffocated when the trench collapsed on top of him. There was no trench box in place to prevent it.

“Some witnesses have come forward and said there were inspectors on site with the owner,” said Gerald Holmes.

A spokesperson for the city says in an email, “Staff was in their vehicle when the accident occurred” but won’t clarify when they were on site or if they tried to shut it down.

Mr. Holmes says the owner did call him after his son’s death.

“He gave me his condolences. He says he tried to get down in there when it happened and the inspectors wouldn’t let him. Made him get out.”

Holes talked with us at the funeral home where he’s grieving the loss not just his son Jason, but also his own father.

“It’s devastating. Lose my father on Sunday and my son on Monday. So, what do you do?”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Jason’s family, his fiancé Brenda and their two young kids. It says this was a job for Jason to pick up a few extra dollars. And there is no life insurance for her or the kids.