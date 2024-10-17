Eastpointe High School security guard charged with having sex with female student at the school

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 26-year-old security guard at Eastpointe High School is facing two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Third Degree, accused of having sex with a female student.

Darieon Craig Lamar Webster is accused of having the sexual encounter with the girl at the school on Tuesday, October 15. He was arraigned in Eastpointe District Court and given a $150,000 cash/surety bond.

If he posts bond, Webster was ordered to wear a steel GPS tether, have no contact with minors, and no internet access.

A Probable Cause Hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:00am.

Each count Webster is charged with carries a possible 15-year sentence.