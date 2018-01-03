Elderly woman dies due to cold weather after wandering away from home

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Roseville police say the body of an elderly woman was found on the Dort Elementary School grounds on Tuesday morning.

It happened when a custodian shoveling snow came across the body.

Police and fire were called and the school district said police believe it was an accident and nothing criminal.

Police say the 96-year-old woman had lived alone and wandered away from her home. She was only dressed in a nightgown, robe and slippers.

When she got outside, she was not dressed for the weather and succumbed to the cold.

Her family told police she she had just been diagnosed with early on-set dementia.

Temperatures were in the single digits Tuesday morning with wind chills below zero.