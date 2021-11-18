Eric Smith criminal case returns to court Friday

(WXYZ) — More testimony will be heard in the state criminal case against former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith Friday.

Smith faces 10 charges including Conspiracy, Embezzlement, and Running a Criminal Enterprise for allegedly misusing some $600,000 in drug and drunk driving forfeiture funds over several years.

Former Assistant Prosecutor Derek Miller is also charged in the case.

Preliminary Exam testimony will continue from Jennifer Meech who worked as Smith's Office Manager.

She testified previously she was directed to make purchases for Smith and was paid out of what she called a loose accounting system.

If convicted Smith faces up to 20 years in prison.

Smith also pleaded guilty in a related federal case of Obstruction of Justice. That sentencing is on hold while the state case continues.