Family: Roseville police end search at landfill for missing Warren mom 'without success'

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The family of a missing Warren mother says Roseville police have ended the search for her body at a Lenox Township landfill "without success."

Ashley Elkins' uncle, Maurice Morton, released the following statement on behalf of the family.

The family has learned from Roseville police that their search for Ashley's remains at the landfill has concluded without success. Though we are disappointed in the results, we are appreciative of the efforts of more than 50 law enforcement officials and volunteers. We are requesting privacy at this time as we await a charging decision by the Macomb County Prosecutors office. Thank you everyone for your prayers and support.

It's been 17 days now since Ashley Elkins of Warren disappeared and seven days since investigators started searching Pine Tree Acres landfill in Lenox Township.

Her ex-boyfriend, De'andre Booker, is in jail for allegedly lying to police and until any evidence surfaces that proves he's behind her disappearance or presumed murder, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said all his office can do is wait.

