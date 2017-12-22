Guard dog doesn't stop metro Detroit crook from stealing Christmas

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - A burglar came into a Warren home on Wednesday and went to work stealing Christmas.

The way he handled a German Shepherd guarding the house makes police and the victim believe he may be responsible for a previous burglary at that same house.

Fortunately this time it was all caught on camera.

In the video you see a German Shepherd that lives at a Warren Home near Eight and a Half Mile and Van Dyke react when a burglar busts in. She growls and barks, but the man does not appear afraid. He came prepared.

“The suspect in the case actually gives little treats to the German Shepherd and all of a sudden the German Shepherd is a friend,” said William Dwyer, Warren Police Commissioner.

The man then is caught on camera acting like a real life Grinch.



“I am at work literally watching video of this guy taking a bag out of my house and taking all the gifts from my Christmas tree,” said Amanda Larue, a single mom.



Larue, a server at the restaurant Vivios,says she worked extra shifts to buy those gifts. Her goal was to give her 8-year-old daughter MaKayla a wonderful Christmas. She has been struggling lately because this is the third time this year someone, possibly even the same man, broke into their house and stole their belongings. It has impacted her and her daughter.

“If I can’t get her anything, she is like mom I understand. My childhood sucked and I don’t want that for my daughter. I want to give her the world,” said Larue.

Warren Police were touched by what happened to Larue. They surprised her by passing the hat. They gave her some art supplies, found a local business to donate a television, and donated cash so she could replace the gifts she lost. Valley Fresh Marketplace even donated $100 for groceries.



“After having someone be so bad and hurt you like this.,it is great to see there are so many good people,” said Larue as she thanked the officers.

If you recognize the burglar you are asked to contact Warren Police at 586-574-4835.