Husband fights for late wife's headstone after business owner jailed for drunk driving

CLINTON TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A Michigan man has been waiting almost three years for the headstone he ordered for his late wife's grave after the business owner was jailed on drunk driving charges.

John Schaldenbrand ordered a custom headstone from Clinton Grove Granite Works in Clinton Township shortly after his wife, Marlene, died in a snowmobile crash in December 2022.

"It's life-shattering," Schaldenbrand said.

After 30 years of marriage, Schaldenbrand is still trying to properly honor his wife with the headstone he paid for but never received.

"We're going on three years since she has passed, and I got nothing but a foundation sitting in a cemetery, it hurts," Schaldenbrand said.

According to the company's website, Jacob Katsock is the sole operator of Clinton Grove Granite Works. After Schaldenbrand placed his order and sent the final payment, communication stopped.

"He had to put in the names, the dates, do his side of finishing the headstone, carving it and then after that I mailed in the final payment and everything went dark," Schaldenbrand said.

The reason for the silence became clear when I discovered Katsock was arrested on January 29, 2025, and convicted of his third OWI (operating while intoxicated) offense, according to the Macomb County Jail website.

"Extremely scary and did not know what to do and when I say scared, again, just because I'm lost, I've never been down this road, I've never worn these shoes, I don't know how to do that and it was angry and it was frustrating," Schaldenbrand said.

When I visited Clinton Grove Granite Works, a sign hung on the door, and no one answered the doorbell. I reached out to Katsock's grandfather, who may be managing the business during Katsock's incarceration, but have not yet received a response.

Katsock's attorney confirmed by phone that several customers have contacted her office with similar situations to Schaldenbrand's.

Katie Grevious with the Better Business Bureau recommends that consumers in similar situations report their experiences to both the BBB and the attorney general's office.

"You know, unfortunately, things like this do happen, and there's really no way to know until it happens. It's very unfortunate, but it's real," Grevious said. "So that we're alerted to these types of issues and we can try to help navigate them and take care of the situation so that not only no other people lose money but if other people are in that same boat, they know to come forward faster and we can try to resolve these issues as best as we can."

Meanwhile, Schaldenbrand remains determined to fulfill his promise to his late wife.

"It is real simple, I want my wife's headstone on her grave, which would mean I need access to that building. I need to get it done or undone. I just want the stone back," Schaldenbrand said. "I owe it to her, I owe it to my boys, I owe it to her mother, to her brothers, to her sisters, I owe it to everybody that loved her in order to be able to have this headstone."

I have also contacted Katsock at the Macomb County Jail and will provide updates as this story develops.

