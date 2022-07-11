(WXYZ) — A report issued by the Butzel Long law firm has found cause to substantiate allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior against Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

The report also states that Lucido refused to cooperate with the investigation.

In their report, the investigators say they found cause to believe Lucido did subject some employees to increase scrutiny, did treat some female staff members in an offensive manner and less favorably than male employees, did make inappropriate remarks to a female employee about her clothes still fitting, did use race as a factor in assigning which APA he would assign to the warrant division, did make comments about an APA candidate he interviewed following the interview, and did use Macomb County personnel and other resources for personal and some campaign-type activities.

As part of their report, when it comes to the inappropriate behavior, the investigators issued recommendations saying that Lucido should be provided training concerning the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act and applicable Macomb County policies. They also say that if Lucido does not agree to undergo training and modify his behavior, they recommend the county hire legal counsel for possible legal action to force Lucido to comply with applicable law and any applicable County employment policies.

As for the possible campaign-related activities, the investigators say the county should refer these allegations to the Michigan Secretary of State pursuant to the Michigan Campaign Finance Act, MCL 129.201 and/or the Macomb County Ethics Board.

You can read the full redacted report below: