Macomb County man arrested for possession of child pornography

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Macomb County man has been arrested for distributing child pornography through the internet.

Brian Loudon, 45, was taken into custody after several images of early pubescent girls involved in activity of sexual nature were located at his residence in Mt. Clemens, police say.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office MACE unit located the address and conducted surveillance.

Loudon is charged with five counts of Child Sexually Abusive Material - Possession, one count of Child Sexually Abusive Activity - Distributing or Promoting and two counts of Computers - Using to Commit a Crime.

He was given a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17 for a probable cause conference.