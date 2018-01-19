Macomb County officials to hunt down source of Lake St. Clair's E. coli problems

(WXYZ) - Keeping our lakes clean. That's the goal of Macomb County officials.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller is on the hunt to find the source of Lake Saint Clair's E. coli problems.

The department plans on inspecting many of the storm drains.

A kayaker noticed something unusual near the area Red Run drain six weeks ago. After running some tests, it turns out, a Warren business unknowingly had their sewer waste connected to a storm drain.

"Their sanitary has been going directly into the Red Run drain, to the Clinton River, out into Lake St. Clair."

Now, the county plans on spending millions this year to check storm drains.

"Many of these drains have not been inspected, very regularly. In many case, never."

Officials say it was a tedious process trying to back track from the lake. First they have to test if it's animal or human waste and in this case the traces of e. Coli were off the charts, literally.

"The test will allow you to go to 2,400 counts before going off the charts. At 300 counts, you are closing a beach. So that's very bad to have it that high."

Miller says it's important for residents to speak up if they notice something unusual near the lake or drains.

"It's all hands on deck. We all want the same thing. No one wants to be polluting like this."