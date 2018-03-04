Metro Detroit man wanted in connection with molestation arrested in S.C.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Roseville man accused of sexually molesting a little girl, breaking and entering, stealing a gun, cash and a minivan has been arrested in South Carolina.

The circumstances around the arrest of 37-year-old Christopher Lee Doss, are unclear.

However, the list of crimes he allegedly committed in Michigan is long. Last month, Bethany Polanski told 7 Action News, Doss called her and asked if she was home. She said she told him no, that she would be working for a few more hours.

"He possibly molested a little girl and he came straight here after calling me, knowing that I wasn't here. He wiped out $947, he took my pistol, he took our car keys and he took off,” said Polanski.

Polanski said Doss was a regular babysitter for a young girl that lives around the corner. She said when the accusations of the molestation came up, the girl's family called police and Doss fled.

"The money is replaceable I can work harder and the car was insured, but that little girl is never going to be the same,” said Polanski.

She said this betrayal is deep, because Doss was someone her family trusted. She and her husband have known him for more than four years.

"He helped us install the cameras on the house, he became my dog sitter, became my house sitter,” said Polanski.

He’s caught on those same cameras he helped install, snooping through her home and stealing her belongings.

"I feel betrayed, I feel hurt, I feel angry, I don't know how I'm supposed to feel. I let him into my home, I let him around my child, I let him here when I wasn't here,” said Polanski.

She said when getting home one Friday in February when she noticed her minivan was gone. She called 911 right away.

She didn’t realize her friend and neighbor was responsible, until she went into the kitchen and found a note on the table that read, ‘I’m sorry, Chris.’

Polanksi told police right away, that’s when officers connected the two situations. The possible criminal sexual molestation and the theft from her home.

Crime Stoppers was offering a $1,000 reward for information that lead to an arrest of Doss.