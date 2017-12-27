New names of public officials emerge in federal corruption investigation
11:17 PM, Dec 26, 2017
(WXYZ) - Documents that were briefly unsealed in the federal court for the Eastern District of Michigan show a number of high profile people who have drawn scrutiny of federal investigators as part of the federal probe investigating corruption in Macomb County.
The documents were included in a motion to suppress evidence obtained by wiretaps in the case against Celia Washington, a Detroit Police Department official who has been charged with two counts.
As part of the motion to suppress the evidence, Washington's attorney included an application to continue wiretapping against more than a dozen people.
The list of names included as being "Target Subjects" includes:
Gasper Fiore
Romel Casab
Paul Ott
Shane Anders
Gabriel Leland
Vonda Evans
William Wild
Alberta Tinsley-Talabi
Morris Joseph
Benny Napoleon
Jennifer Marie Fiore
Brian Roderick Banks
Michael Patrick Gorman
Assad Ibrihim Turfe
Louay Malakey Hussein
Michael Irvin Lucas
Celia Banks Washington
Robert Ray Nicholson
It is unclear what they are alleged to have done to be considered target subjects. It also is important to note that, with the exceptions of Gasper Fiore and Celia Washington, none of the people named as targets of the wiretapping have been charged with a crime.
