One man dead, woman in critical condition following shooting in Eastpointe; suspect still at large

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are still searching for the person who shoot and killed one person in Eastpointe and critically injured another.

“I'm still confused and can’t believe it right now.”

A woman who did not want to disclose her identity says it was her sister who was shot but survived. Right now she says her sister's liver is ruptured and she is on a ventilator fighting for her life.

“The family is hurting right now and we really don’t have answers,” says a family member.

Eastpointe police are currently looking for Dennis Carlton Evans in connection to the shootings. He was last seen driving a black Kia Optima with the license plate number EBH5813.

Evans is no stranger to the law. He was released from prison in 2008 after serving 15 years for murder.

The women tell 7 Action News Evans and their family member lived inside the townhouses on 10 Mile and Gratiot in Eastpointe where the shooting took place. The man who was killed is believed to be the woman's boyfriend.

“You just have to be careful with who you associate yourself with.”

Despite the circumstance, the sister says she has no malice in her heart, “I forgive them whatever the case, no one knows what happened.”

Right now she is praying for healing.

“I feel sorry for everyone's family. The victims and the man on the run. Everyone is a victim right now, families, friends, anyone who knows these people.

This is an ongoing investigation, if anyone knows where Dennis Carlton Evans is you're asked to contact Eastpointe Police at (586) 445-5100