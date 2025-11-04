WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 12-year-old boy is recovering at Children's Hospital after he was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in Warren. Police are asking for the public's help to find the driver who fled the scene.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Police seek driver in Warren hit-and-run that severely injured boy

Liam Oliver was riding his minibike near 13 Mile and Moceri Circle near Schoenherr in Warren around 5 p.m. Monday when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver left him alone with severe injuries and fled the scene.

"All night he's been crying," said Tekeila Underwood, Liam's mother. "He's hurt and he's disappointed because he's asking why him and why did this person do this to me?"

WXYZ-TV

Liam is undergoing surgery for serious injuries, including a fractured tibia bone that broke through the skin, a fractured skull, and extensive road rash.

"His tibia bone, which is right here, actually broke and came out the skin and went back in," Underwood said. "Plus, he has a fractured skull. The front of his - from here all the way over here, it's just raw skin," she said.

WXYZ-TV

Police believe the driver of a dark Chevrolet Equinox with significant front-end damage is responsible for the crash. The vehicle was last seen heading west on 13 Mile Road.

Warren police

While investigators say it's not legal to ride a minibike on public roads, that does not give someone permission to flee the scene of an accident. Underwood said she would not have been angry if the driver had stopped to help.

"I know you know you hit something. So, it's like, I wouldn't even be mad if you stopped. Accidents happen, I get that. But you kept going and you didn't care if you killed my son or not," Underwood said.

Despite the devastating injuries, Underwood is grateful her son survived the crash. She's urging the driver to come forward.

"It's a kid. If you were driving and you know you weren't supposed to be driving, so what? Just turn yourself in. Please. Because my baby did not deserve this," Underwood said.

The Warren Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident, or with CCTV video from the area, or any other information on the whereabouts of this vehicle, to contact Warren Police Det. M. Accivatti at 586-574-4859 or maccivatti@warrenpd.org. Your assistance is greatly appreciated.

——————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

