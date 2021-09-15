Produce stolen from Clinton Township senior center garden

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The community of Clinton Township was left in complete shock when they found their senior center garden plucked clean in the middle of the night.

One of the founders of the garden, Monica Bacon says it's hard work to grow vegetables as they’ve been working on the organic garden all summer long and that's why the heist has the community devastated.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Director at Clinton Township Senior Center, Debbie Travis says they started the garden eight years ago as a passion project, but the goal was to give back to the community but donating to the area’s food pantries.

But even with the produce stolen, one of the residents, Fran Badalamente says their motivation to fight back and grow more vegetables is stronger than ever.