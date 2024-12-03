Rare gold coin dropped into Salvation Army Red Kettle for the 12th year; note says this will be the last

(WXYZ) — For the 12th year in a row, a 'Secret Santa' has dropped a rare gold South African Krugerrand into a red kettle in Macomb County. However, a note dropped in with the coin indicates this year's donation will be the last.

The Krugerrand was dropped into the red kettle at the Kroger on Marter Rd. in St. Clair Shores. According to Monex, it is worth an estimated $2,642.

A note left with the coin says:

I am sorry to say - this is my last Keugergard. Hoping there are others who have Keugergards that can help keep up this tradition in the future to help so many in need during the holidays. God Bless!

The coin and note were dropped off Monday, a day before Giving Tuesday, when all statewide donations to The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division up to $25,000 will be doubled, thanks to the generosity of another anonymous donor.

All 2024 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign donations will help to feed, clothe, and support people in need. The campaign kicked off November 22.

In 2022, The Salvation Army was able to provide:



More than 2.4 million meals

More than 530,000 nights of shelter

Nearly 56,000 Christmas toys and gifts for children and seniors

Resolution of nearly 1,500 legal issues through the William Booth Legal Aid Clinic

To donate to the 2024 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign, click here.

