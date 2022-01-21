Sheriff is a surprise witness in criminal case against former Macomb County Prosecutor

(WXYZ) — A surprise witness will take the stand Friday afternoon in the ongoing criminal case against former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham is being called by the defense and is expected to testify about money he was given for his office from Smith.

Smith is charged with ten felonies including Embezzlement, Conspiracy, and Running a Criminal Enterprise for allegedly misusing $600,000 in drug and alcohol forfeiture funds he kept in four off-book bank accounts.

Assistant Prosecutor Derek Miller is also charged in the case with Conspiracy and Misconduct in office.

Their cases have been delayed several times but are expected to wrap up next month with a judge deciding if there’s enough evidence for them to stand trial.

Smith pleaded guilty in a related Federal case of Obstruction of Justice. Sentencing in that has been kept on hold while his state case continues.