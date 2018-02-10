Sterling Heights neighbors help clear snow of couple dealing with health problems

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - With the large amounts of snow hitting all over metro Detroit, neighbors in Sterling Heights are coming to help one another dig out of the snow.

Recently the Anderson family has been dealing with some serious health issues and simply haven’t had time to clear their driveway from all the snow. That’s when their neighbors decided to take care of it for them.

Debbie Anderson lives in Sterling Heights. Recently she’s been driving back and forth to the hospital taking care of her husband.

“He was diagnosed with lung cancer in the spring,” she says. “All spring and winter we were going through testing and finding things out. He had part of his right lower lobe removed, and there’s no way he could do any of this.”

It’s leaving the family with very little time or energy to clear the snow.

“They’re great people and if they’re hurt, we’re hurt,” says neighbor Scott Pagel. “We got to lift them up and try to help them out when we can.”

The Anderson's have been friends with their neighbors for more then 20 years. So when they found out Debbie’s husband was sick they jumped in to do whatever they could.

A simple act of loving thy neighbor and being there for one another.

The Andersons tell me their neighbors also take care of their lawn in the summer so they can take care of themselves.