Suspect dies after employee fires shot during robbery at Clinton Township donut shop

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Clinton Township police say they believe an attempted robbery led to the suspect being shot and killed.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the Golden Donuts on Harper Avenue.

Police say the man, believed to be in his mid-30s, came in with a gun and demanded money. That's when an employee pulled out a gun and fired a shot, which is believed to have struck the suspect.

The suspect was able to leave the building but was found a short distance away. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7857.