Suspect in custody after slamming into parked cars, house in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police say a suspect is in custody after slamming into several parked cars and a house while running from a traffic stop.

The incident began about 11:50 a.m. when a patrol officer tried to stop a Chrysler 300 near 9 Mile and Masch. Officers say the drive took off, which led to a brief chase, which ended when the Chrysler 300 slammed into several unoccupied parked vehicles in the area of Toepfer and Audrey.

The car then hit a house on Audrey, causing minor damage. The suspect then tried to run from the scene, but was quickly captured.

No one inside the parked cars or the house was injured.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in stable condition in police custody. No other information has been released about them.

The incident remains under investigation. It is not yet clear what charges the driver could face.

