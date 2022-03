(WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump is set to return to Michigan for a rally on Saturday, April 2.

The rally will be held at the Michigan Star Sports Center at 65665 Powell Road in Washington Township.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. The rally is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Click here to get tickets. They are available on a first come first serve basis. Two tickets are available per mobile phone number.