Two sources of E.coli found in Warren drains, officials working to eliminate

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Macomb County Office of Public Works has identified and is working to eliminate two sources of E.coli bacteria.

The bacteria have been entering a county drain that ultimately empties into Lake St. Clair.

The first location is at an industrial business near 11 Mile and Bunert Road in Warren.

The business' sanitary sewer line, containing bathroom and possibly other waste, has been connected to the county storm water line, likely for many years.

Additionally, there is speculation that one or more other nearby businesses may also be incorrectly sending sanitary waste into the storm water pipe, which would be a violation of the Michigan Drain Code.

"We are now working with the city and the business to fix this issue. We find it, we fix it," said Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller. "We have to eliminate this first source before we can re-investigate the storm drain along 11 Mile Road for any other illicit connections. If we find more, we will work with Warren to ensure the necessary corrections are made."

The MCPW, after receiving a $450,000 state grant has contracted with a firm to conduct a series of inspections of the entire Schoenherr Relief Drain.

"This is part of our plan to inspect all of the major storm drains in Macomb County," Miller said. "We recently completed similar inspections in St. Clair Shores, Roseville, Eastpointe and Sterling Heights."

Another source of of E.coli contamination entering the Red Run Drain has been found in Warren in the 14 Mile and Schoenherr. The very low volume of flow in the drain in that area is making it difficult to take samples and identify the specific point source of the pollution there.

The investigation in to the source of pollution is continuing.