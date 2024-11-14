VIDEO: Surveillance video shows teen driver's vehicle crashing into restaurant in Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nori Shala was in the back of his family restaurant when he heard the crash and ran to the front.

“A lot of smoke from the car," he said Thursday as he walked 7 News Detroit reporter Carli Petrus through the aftermath of the crash.

One of Shala's relatives, who also works at Nori's restaurant, was badly injured when the vehicle came crashing into the building near the corner of Hayes and 21 Mile Road Tuesday evening.

Surveillance video shows moment car crashes into restaurant

Shala said there were no customers inside because the crash happened just before closing.

Investigators with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said the teenage driver had a permit and was practicing her driving skills with one of her parents in the passenger seat at the time of the crash.

Bodycam video shows aftermath of vehicle crashing into restaurant

“I had to help and reverse the car because the kid was panicked," Shala recalled.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved and they are continuing to investigate.

Shala expects his family's restaurant to be closed for several months.

