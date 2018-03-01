WARREN (WXYZ) - Police in Warren and Madison Heights are searching for a man who eluded officers during a car chase that involved two stolen vehicles.

It began Tuesday around noon when a Warren Police officer spotted a black Honda speeding on Martin Road near Mound.

When the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver of the Honda sped off.

After several minutes of traveling at high speeds, the man drove into a neighborhood in Madison Heights where he drove in between two homes and through a fence.

Shortly after that, police called off the chase but later learned from police in Madison Heights that the man they'd been chasing had just stolen an older gold-colored vehicle.

The owner of the 1997 Mercury Mystique, license plate DPP 2836, had left the vehicle running while she was in the house grabbing her purse.

Police located the black Honda and say it had been stolen out of Detroit. A syringe and a small bag that may have contained heroin was found inside the vehicle.

The suspect, who is described as a white man, nearly bald with a medium build, got away in that gold Mercury Mystique, but anyone with any information on his identity or whereabouts is urged to call police in Warren or Madison Heights.

