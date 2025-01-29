Warren man accused of robbing Roseville bank with a child in the car

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren man is expected to face stiff charges on allegations he robbed a bank. Roseville police say he slid a note to a teller at the Christian Financial Credit Union on Gratiot Tuesday evening, demanding cash and walking out with about $6,000.

And turns out a child was in the backseat of his car while he allegedly held up the bank.

“I don’t know what goes through people’s minds out there doing something like this with your own child in the car. It could’ve had a very, very different outcome,” said Chief Mitch Berlin of the Roseville Police Department.

David Schwentek runs A&E Appliance next door to the bank and was stunned to hear the news.

“I just couldn’t believe it, man, that he would get $6,000 supposedly. You know, is it worth it? You’re gonna be in jail now,” said Schwentek

Warren Police arrested the man about a half hour after the alleged heist. You could say he was caught “green-handed.”

“We recovered a large amount of the money,” Berlin said.

Neighbors’ Ring doorbell cameras captured police at the man’s home—where they turned the child over to his mother.

“We were taking a nap, and I looked outside, and there were just cops everywhere,” said Dan Wilson, a neighbor. “We were trying to figure out what was going on, and we seen there was a bank robbery, and it all led to this. It’s crazy.”

Wilson lives across the street from the suspect and is still wrapping his head around what his neighbor is accused of doing.

“I didn’t even understand it. He’s a good guy, you know? Why would you do something like that?” Wilson asked.

We asked the police about rumors that he said something to the teller about someone making him do this; they’ve got my kid.

"Our detectives are investigating it. I believe that to be bogus at this time. The child was in the car, so I don’t believe there was any foul play that made him get up and rob that bank," Berlin said.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing charges against the man. He’s expected to be arraigned in the coming days.

