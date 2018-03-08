Warren PD's Special Response Team getting upgraded tactical body armor

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Warren police will soon be getting new gear to better equip them for any high risk scene they're called to.

The department's Special Response Team, or SRT, can sometimes spend hours trying to resolve a dangerous situation, but soon they'll be getting new tactical body armor so they can be better protected and have less weight on their shoulders.

Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says the SRT officers have had the same tactical body armor vests for 14 years and it's time for an upgrade.

"They're outdated," says Dwyer.

He says after getting input from SRT, they'll be getting new vests that offer better protection and more mobility.

The new vests weigh 17 pounds each, while the current vests weigh more than 30 pounds each.

Shawn Johnson is a Warren detective as well as an operator and sniper for the SRT. He says when they have all their gear on their current vests, it can add up to a total of about 70 pounds.

"I'm gonna feel more protected. It's also gonna allow me to do what we do ... with less strain," he says.

Commissioner Dwyer says the $42,000 cost will be paid for by narcotics forfeiture money. The new vests will go to the SRT as well as the officers chosen to handle the K-9 unit.

He expects the department to have them in the next month or two.