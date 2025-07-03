West Nile virus detected in Macomb County mosquitoes, health officials urge prevention

MACOMB COUNTY (WXYZ) — Health officials are urging families to take preventative measures after West Nile virus was detected in a small sample of mosquitoes in Macomb County, though no human cases have been reported.

The recent detection comes as rising temperatures have led to an increase in the mosquito population throughout the area.

"Most people that get affected are asymptomatic and might not even know they're infected; some people might get serious outcomes like encephalitis," said Joe Eisenberg, University of Michigan Professor of Epidemiology.

Julie Grey-Czerny, owner of Mosquito Joe in Harrison Township, has seen a surge in service calls in recent days.

"The cooler temperatures we had in the spring, everything's been kinda pushed back," Grey-Czerny said.

With the recent heat wave, conditions have changed dramatically.

"High high temperatures, so now we're starting to see an increase in the mosquito population," Grey-Czerny said.

The pest control service has been busy fielding calls and treating properties throughout the county.

"It does take a couple treatments, but you'll see a huge decrease in the adult mosquito population after the first treatment on the property," Grey-Czerny said.

County health officials recommend using insect repellent containing DEET and limiting outdoor activities from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active. They also advise residents to eliminate standing water around their homes, which serves as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The risk of developing symptoms after a mosquito bite increases for certain vulnerable populations.

"If you're more in a sensitive population, that could be elderly or having co-morbidity, that could be the time to be in an air-conditioned house, where that's actually proven to be the most effective way to protect yourself," Eisenberg said.

Symptoms of West Nile virus can include headache and fever, while more serious cases may develop a stiff neck, muscle weakness, and paralysis.

"They're more than just a pest. It's important for people to realize the seasonality of these diseases in the US, like West Nile Virus, and that's the time you want to pay more attention to protecting yourself," Eisenberg said.

