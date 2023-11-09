'You are a disappointment to our community.' Eastpointe mayor sentenced for fraud

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — In the four years that Monique Owens has been Eastpointe's mayor she has been charged with fraud and sued by residents.

You could say it's been a rocky road, much like her sentencing in Macomb County Court Thursday morning.

Over Zoom to the courtroom Thursday Owens appeared to say, "Even though I plead what I plead, I know that I am not a problem. I am still the same person that you voted for, so don’t believe the allegations that you have heard about me."

Macomb County Judge Jennifer Faunce intervened saying to Owens; "Are you talking to the TV, or are you talking to me as the judge? Because I don’t think you’re talking to me as the judge, and you’re really telling me you did absolutely nothing wrong, and therefore this case should be proceeding differently."

This September the 39-year-old was charged for falsely stating on a 2020 CARES Act grant that her business, 'Naturally Funny Talent Agency,' was 51% veteran-owned and had more than 100 employees.

Neither of those statements are true.

Owens received $10,000 from the grant and in September was ordered to pay that money back in restitution, which she did.

The crime adds to Owen's already tumultuous time in office.

She is also being sued by Eastpointe residents for suppressing citizen comments in 2022.

Owens made history in 2019 as Eastpointe's first Black mayor.

Tonja Price has lived in Eastpointe for 10 years and told 7 Action News she was thrilled to vote for Owens four years ago, now after years of drama she's glad to see Owens' term ending.

"Very, very disappointed," said Price referring to Owens committing fraud. "I found it very offensive"

Regarding Owens' smiling in court Thursday morning Price said, "I think that if you do something wrong, if you really have a change in heart, a change in your ways, what’s the smile about?"

7 Action News reached out to Owens for comment and did not hear back.

Judge Faunce sentenced her to 100 days of community service and six months probation.

To Owens in court, Faunce said, "Personally, I think you are a disappointment to our community and to the citizens of Eastpointe."

This week Eastpointe elected a new mayor, Michael Klinefelt who has said his top priority as mayor will be to improve the perception of Eastpointe.