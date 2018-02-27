Young man killed in accident with SMART bus in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a SMART bus.

It happened on eastbound 12 Mile at Rosemont in Roseville.

Police say a 24-year-old man was driving a black 2001 Toyota Echo when he slammed into the back of the bus, which had stopped to pick up a passenger.

The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital..

There were 7 or 8 people on the bus at the time of the accident. One passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say it is to early to know if distracted driving, drugs or alcohol contributed to the accident.